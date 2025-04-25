ADVERTISEMENT

World

A tuition-free school created by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan will shutter next year

By CNN

Published

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, opened a tuition-free school for low-income families in California’s Bay Area, will shutter next year. (Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters/Julia Beverly/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.