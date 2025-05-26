ADVERTISEMENT

World

A ship ran aground in Norway and nearly crashed into a house. A crew member has been charged

By The Associated Press

Published

Johan Helberg stands next to his house, with the container ship NCL Salten in the background, in the Trondheimsfjord, outside Byneset, in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday May 22, 2025. (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.