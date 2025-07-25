ADVERTISEMENT

A science journal pulled a controversial study about a bizarre life form against the authors’ wishes

By The Associated Press

Published

Tufa towers are reflected in Mono Lake near Lee Vining, Calif., Nov. 15, 2004. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)


















