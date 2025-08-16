ADVERTISEMENT

World

A man running from an immigration raid died after an SUV hit him on a Los Angeles freeway, officials say

By CNN

Published

ICE agents conducted an operation on August 14 at this Los Angeles Home Depot. (KABC via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.