World

A man attacks Turkish opposition leader in Istanbul, raising fears over politicians’ safety

By The Associated Press

Published

Republican People's Party or (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel delivers a speech during a CHP convention, in Ankara, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.