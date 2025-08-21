World

A law professor was stalked and killed by hit men. His former mother-in-law is now on trial for the 2014 contract killing

Donna Adelson, who is charged in the 2014 murder-for-hire of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, listens to potential jurors answer questions during the first day of jury selection Tuesday in Tallahassee, Florida. (Alicia Devine/Pool/Tallahassee Democrat/AP via CNN Newsource)


















