ADVERTISEMENT

World

A group of Catholics revitalized a remote Arizona village before the diocese ordered them to leave

By The Associated Press

Published

League of the Blessed Sacrament members Edward Seeley, from left to right, Eric Faris, Giovanni Vizcarra, Anthony Ribaya and Lisa Hezmalhalch, gather inside the San Rafael parish church in Concho, Ariz., Saturday, June 21, 2025. Bishop James S. Wall has ordered the lay group of young Catholics to leave parish housing and stop leading liturgy and teaching in the region’s Catholic school. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.