A group of Catholics revitalized a remote Arizona village before the diocese ordered them to leave

League of the Blessed Sacrament members Edward Seeley, from left to right, Eric Faris, Giovanni Vizcarra, Anthony Ribaya and Lisa Hezmalhalch, gather inside the San Rafael parish church in Concho, Ariz., Saturday, June 21, 2025. Bishop James S. Wall has ordered the lay group of young Catholics to leave parish housing and stop leading liturgy and teaching in the region’s Catholic school. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)