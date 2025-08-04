ADVERTISEMENT

World

A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Chouchan Yeghiyan, mother of Jessica Bezdjian who was killed in the massive 2020 blast at Beirut's seaport, weeps during an interview with The Associated Press at her home in Bsalim, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.