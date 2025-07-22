World

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a school in Dhaka and kills at least 25 people

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)


















