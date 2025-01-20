ADVERTISEMENT

World

8 people die in a fire at a home for the elderly in Serbia, officials say

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly where eight people died in a fire, in Barajevo, a municipality of Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.