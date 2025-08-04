ADVERTISEMENT

World

8 decades after atomic bombing in Hiroshima, search for missing continues on nearby island

By The Associated Press

Published

Rebun Kayo, a Hiroshima University researcher, searches for remains of victims of the 1945 Hiroshima bombing in Ninoshima in Hiroshima, western Japan, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.