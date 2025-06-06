World

6-year-old girl among 16 suspects arrested in Myanmar over alleged links to assassination

By The Associated Press

Published

Vehicles make their ways on a road Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.