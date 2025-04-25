ADVERTISEMENT

World

3 men sentenced to over a century in prison after plot to kill a ringleader in U.K.’s biggest heist

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated handout file photos issued by the Metropolitan Police on April 25, 2025 shows from left, Daniel Kelly, Stewart Ahearne and Louis Ahearne, who have been jailed at the Old Bailey for plotting to kill former cagefighter Paul Allen. (Metropolitan Police via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.