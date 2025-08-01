ADVERTISEMENT

World

13-year-old drowns after washing into drainage pipe during strong storm

By CNN

Published

Fire spokesperson Doug Alexander explained that there is a storm drain tank outside of an apartment complex, and when it overflows, the water drains out into a grassy area where the child was swept away by the current and drowned. (Credit: WJZ via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.