ADVERTISEMENT

World

10 held in Texas immigration detention centre shooting that was ‘planned ambush,’ U.S. attorney says

By The Associated Press

Published

Barbed and razor wires are installed on the fence at The Port Isabel Detention Center, as seen during a media tour of the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC), hosted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Harlingen Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Los Fresnos, Texas, June 10, 2024. (Veronica Gabriela Cardenas/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.