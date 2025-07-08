10 held in Texas immigration detention centre shooting that was ‘planned ambush,’ U.S. attorney says

Barbed and razor wires are installed on the fence at The Port Isabel Detention Center, as seen during a media tour of the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC), hosted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Harlingen Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Los Fresnos, Texas, June 10, 2024. (Veronica Gabriela Cardenas/Pool Photo via AP)