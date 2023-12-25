Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc co-operation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country's relations with Russia grew tense this year, said Monday that when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration.
Armenia is to become the chairman country of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024. The bloc, established in 2014, includes Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan along with Russia and Armenia and encourages the free movement of goods and services.
Pashinyan in the past year has offended Russia by refusing to allow a Moscow-led security alliance to hold exercises in Armenia and by declining to attend an alliance summit.
Russia also was angered when Armenia joined the Treaty of Rome, which established the International Criminal Court that has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes for deportation of children during the war with Ukraine.
However, Pashinyan attended a meeting of the union's Supreme Council in St. Petersburg on Monday.
The union "and its economic principles should not correlate with political ambitions," Pashinyan said at the meeting. Armenia is "trying to suppress all attempts to politicize Eurasian integration."
Armenia is highly dependent on Russian trade and hosts a Russian military base, but relations deteriorated in the past year as a Russian peacekeeping force failed to unblock the road leading from Armenia to the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan took full control of the region in a lightning offensive in September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
Canada
-
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
-
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
-
Mild weather delays opening of popular ice fishing spot in Quebec
Mild weather is delaying the start of the ice fishing season at a popular spot for winter anglers southwest of Quebec City.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class action lawsuit alleging abuse at Indigenous day schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Indigenous people who allege they received lower-quality education than other Quebecers at day schools where abuse was rampant.
-
Travel could be 'hazardous' on Christmas Day as dense fog covers most of Ontario, Environment Canada says
While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.
World
-
Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.
-
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
-
Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc co-operation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country's relations with Russia grew tense this year, said Monday that when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration.
-
Turkey steps up airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq after 12 soldiers were killed
Turkey intensified its airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria and northern Iraq in retaliation for the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in Iraq over the weekend.
-
Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday hailed the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and said "this Christmas sets the right mood for the entire year ahead."
-
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Politics
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Health
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Entertainment
-
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
-
The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Business
-
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
-
Shipping firm Maersk says it's preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages after attacks from Yemen
Shipping firm Maersk says that it's preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
-
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
Lifestyle
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
-
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'shares pain' of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war
Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he 'shares the pain' of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president's removal by court
FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.