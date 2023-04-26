Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by lawyers for former president Donald Trump to block the testimony.
It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome. But Pence's testimony, coming as he inches toward a likely entrance in the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry.
The order from the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records. But the appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge had directed Pence to testify over objections from the Trump team.
A lawyer for Pence and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately return emails seeking comment, and a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation declined to comment.
The appeal was decided by Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump appointee, and judges Patricia Millett and Gregory Wilkins, both appointees of former U.S. president Barack Obama. It was not clear if lawyers for Trump might ask the entire appeals court to hear the matter.
Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but lawyers for Trump objected, citing executive privilege concerns. A judge in March refused to block Trump's appearance, though he did side with the former vice-president's constitutional claims that he could not be forced to answer questions about anything related to his role as presiding over the Senate's certification of votes on Jan. 6.
A spokesman for Pence subsequently said that the former vice-president would not appeal and that his arguments about the Constitution's speech or debate clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from being questioned about official legislative acts, had been vindicated.
"We'll obey the law, we'll tell the truth," Pence said in an interview with CBS News's "Face the Nation" that aired Sunday. "And the story that I've been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that'll be the story I tell in that setting."
Pence has spoken extensively about Trump's pressure campaign urging him to reject Biden's victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including in his book "So Help Me God." Pence, as vice-president, had a ceremonial role overseeing Congress' counting of the Electoral College vote, but did not have the power to affect the results, despite Trump's contention otherwise.
Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and history will hold him "accountable."
"For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well," Pence wrote, summing up their time in the White House.
The special counsel leading the investigation, Jack Smith, has cast a broad net in interviews and has sought the testimony of a long list of former Trump aides, including ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former adviser Stephen Miller.
Smith is separately investigating Trump over the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as possible efforts to obstruct that probe. On Wednesday, Trump's lawyers in that investigation called the Justice Department investigation "severely botched" and "politically infected" and urged the House Intelligence Committee to step in by holding hearings and introducing legislation to correct classified document handling procedures in the White House and standardize procedures for presidents and vice-presidents for when they leave office.
"DOJ should be ordered to stand down, and the intelligence community should instead conduct an appropriate investigation and provide a full report to this Committee, as well as your counterparts in the Senate," the lawyers wrote.
It is not clear when either of the special counsel's investigations will end or who, if anyone, will be charged.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
3-IN-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs recalled due to injury hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs, warning people about possible entrapment and injuries to children.
Canada
-
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
-
3-IN-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs recalled due to injury hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs, warning people about possible entrapment and injuries to children.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
World
-
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.
-
Did an Australian mother kill her children decades ago? Prosecutors now have doubts
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
-
U.S. nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions
The U.S. agency that oversees development and maintenance of the nation's nuclear arsenal is moving ahead with plans to modernize production of key components for the weapons, but some watchdog groups and members of Congress are concerned about persistent delays and cost overruns.
-
Camera surfaces 15 years after journalist killed in Myanmar
A video camera that had been missing for more than 15 years after it was dropped by a Japanese journalist who was fatally shot during a street protest in Myanmar was handed over Wednesday to his sister at a ceremony in Bangkok.
-
Senate talks terror prevention since Boston Marathon bombing
The chair of the U.S. Senate subcommittee on emerging national security threats said at a hearing Wednesday that much has been learned about enhancing emergency response and counterterrorism efforts in the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, but more can still be done.
-
Two U.S. air force commanders suspended in unit of accused intelligence leaker
The U.S. air force has suspended two commanders from the National Guard unit where accused classified intelligence leaker Jack Teixeira served, a USAF spokesman said on Wednesday.
Politics
-
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Health
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
Business
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Canadian Pacific Kansas City says first-quarter earnings rose ahead of merger
Fresh from a historic merger, Canadian Pacific Kansas City president and CEO Keith Creel says the company is focused on a disciplined integration into a railway network that he believes will become 'the most relevant in North America.'
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5
Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.