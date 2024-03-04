World

    • American employee of U.S. embassy in Israel dies, no foul play suspected

    A U. S. flag flies at the official residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel in the central Israeli city of Herzliya, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Sebastian Scheiner / AP Photo) A U. S. flag flies at the official residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel in the central Israeli city of Herzliya, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Sebastian Scheiner / AP Photo)
    JERUSALEM -

    An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.

    "We can confirm the death of an American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. It is not the U.S. Ambassador. Foul play is not suspected. We have no further details to share," the spokesperson said.

    An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment.

