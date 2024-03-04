American employee of U.S. embassy in Israel dies, no foul play suspected

Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.
"We can confirm the death of an American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. It is not the U.S. Ambassador. Foul play is not suspected. We have no further details to share," the spokesperson said.
An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
A pair of runaway horses that escaped from police stables stunned motorists galloping down a busy Ohio highway on Saturday.
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from health-care professionals about why they left the country for opportunities in another country.
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
French lawmakers approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles on Monday.
Former President Donald Trump scored a clear win at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, which unanimously ruled that states don't have the ability to bar him -- or any other federal candidates -- from the ballot under a rarely-used constitutional provision that prohibits those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.
Police in Belgium have arrested four people suspected of plotting an attack against a concert hall in Brussels, the federal prosecutor's office said Monday.
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of highly classified intelligence reports and other documents on social media pleaded guilty on Monday to willfully retaining and disseminating national defence information.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
The federal Conservatives want a House of Commons committee to delve into the activities of two scientists who were fired from a high-security lab over their dealings with China.
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from health-care professionals about why they left the country for opportunities in another country.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Scientists have created miniorgans from cells floating in the fluid that surrounds a fetus in the womb -- an advance they believe could open up new areas of prenatal medicine.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on Monday, highlight the capital's historic monuments and sports facilities.
Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics on Sunday following nine days in which scores of competitors faced volatile weather and painful sea urchin spines.
The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.