TORONTO -- U.S. vice-president-elect Kamala Harris congratulated president-elect Joe Biden in a now-viral clip that shows the relationship the two have fostered.

The eight-second video, which has been viewed more than 19 million times as of Saturday afternoon, shows Harris speaking with Biden over the phone, seemingly while out on a walk or jog.

“We did it, Joe,” Harris says in the clip with a smile on her face. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday morning after the results in both Pennsylvania and Nevada were announced in his favour, bringing him to 290 electoral college votes.