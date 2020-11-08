Trump team confuses many with press conference at ‘Four Seasons’ landscaping business
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
TORONTO -- A press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign team was the source of confusion Saturday after reporters were called to a landscaping business located between an adult bookstore and a crematorium.
Trump was at his golf club in Washington, D.C. when news of Biden’s victory began to spread. He later sent out a series of tweets baselessly questioning the integrity of the election before announcing a “big press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.
Many assumed the presser would take place at a hotel, but the president quickly deleted his tweet and issued a correction noting that the conference was scheduled outside a location called, Four Seasons Total Landscaping.
Upon arrival, reporters gawked at the disheveled appearance of an event for America’s billionaire president.
The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia later issued a statement saying, “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.”
The Trump campaign would not say publicly whether this was a mistake, but his opponents still used the moment to poke fun at the president.
The event was headlined by Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, who without evidence advanced the president's false claims of election fraud.
“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?” Giuliani asked the crowd.
Attempting to justify Trump’s decision not to concede the election, Giuliani promised new legal challenges saying, “Networks don’t get to decide elections, courts do.”
Trump continued tweeting throughout most of the afternoon but went silent ahead of Joe Biden’s victory speech.