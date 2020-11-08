TORONTO -- A press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign team was the source of confusion Saturday after reporters were called to a landscaping business located between an adult bookstore and a crematorium.

Trump was at his golf club in Washington, D.C. when news of Biden’s victory began to spread. He later sent out a series of tweets baselessly questioning the integrity of the election before announcing a “big press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.

Many assumed the presser would take place at a hotel, but the president quickly deleted his tweet and issued a correction noting that the conference was scheduled outside a location called, Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

Upon arrival, reporters gawked at the disheveled appearance of an event for America’s billionaire president.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia later issued a statement saying, “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.”

The Trump campaign would not say publicly whether this was a mistake, but his opponents still used the moment to poke fun at the president.

Years from now, I will be stuck in traffic or standing in the frozen aisle at the grocery store or sitting in the middle of a PTA meeting or riding a Ferris wheel, and the mere thought of four words will make me burst out laughing: “Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) November 8, 2020

The event was headlined by Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, who without evidence advanced the president's false claims of election fraud.

“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?” Giuliani asked the crowd.

Attempting to justify Trump’s decision not to concede the election, Giuliani promised new legal challenges saying, “Networks don’t get to decide elections, courts do.”

It’s like Rudy Giuliani decided that the only way to get people to stop talking about the Borat scene was to do something even more laughable himself. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 8, 2020

Trump continued tweeting throughout most of the afternoon but went silent ahead of Joe Biden’s victory speech.

I’ve arrived at Four Seasons Landscaping. It’s next to an adult book store called Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/hMy9JP8X5R — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

Did I make Four Seasons Total Landscaping Hoodie? Yes, I did. Did I make a face mask, too? Damn right I did. I'm going to donate all proceeds to the Georgia senate runoffs.



https://t.co/zwV9mATdUO — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) November 8, 2020