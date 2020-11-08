OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the election of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is “good news” for Canada, expressing optimism about the future of the Canada-U.S. relationship after four years with outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump at the helm.

“I'm really hopeful, as I think all Canadians are feeling today… think about climate change, think about the COVID response, think about the economic recovery plan,” Champagne said in an interview on CTV’s Question Period.

The foreign affairs minister said the change of leadership in the United States will mean “new opportunities and possibilities” for Canada.

“Those are the words that came up in the president-elect’s speech yesterday,” Champagne said, referencing Biden’s acceptance speech in Delaware on Saturday night in which he called on Americans to set aside their differences.

“Whether it's about climate change, whether it's about the big challenge we have like COVID, rebuilding the economy, I am very hopeful because when you look at the challenges that the world is facing we're certainly going to be renewing our engagement,” the foreign affairs minister said.

“This is the most important relationship I would say for Canada… Whether it's on the international stage, whether it's in our bilateral relationship, this is good news and we'll be able to work very well with the administration,” Champagne said, predicting the pair will bring “more stability and predictability” to the relationship.

The election was called for Biden and Harris on Saturday, when the Democrats secured 290 electoral college votes by picking up the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, with still outstanding calls in Georgia, North Carolina, and Alaska.

On Saturday, political leaders in Canada were quick to offer their congratulations to the pair, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying he is “really looking forward” to working together.

While Trump has yet to concede, and outstanding recounts and legal challenges are set to proceed, Champagne said that Canada is hoping for a “smooth transition,” but plans are in place for all scenarios over the next two months.

The Biden team has already got to work on a transition, with a top focus on a new COVID-19 task force of scientists and doctors who will help him address the still-surging pandemic as soon as he’s inaugurated in January.

“I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic,” Biden said.

Until January, Trump remains president and will be in charge of addressing the ongoing health crisis in that country. As of Sunday there are more than 50,000 Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and since election day, record numbers of new daily cases have been reported.

Asked what he thinks Biden will do differently than Trump on the COVID-19 response, Champagne said “he talked about science.”

“The more that we can do together in terms of supply chain coordinating, making sure that we have a mutual understanding of the border, I think all these things are positive… You can look also at vaccines,” said Champagne.

The Trump administration has challenged the Trudeau Liberals at times over the last four years, with personal and policy conflicts erupting periodically between the leaders of the two countries, including over the renegotiation of NAFTA.

It’s largely expected that Trudeau and the Liberals will have an easier go at cross-border collaboration under a more ideologically-aligned Biden-led administration.

Looking at Biden’s platform, there are a series of parallels to promises Trudeau has made, however one of the biggest points of difference is on the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline. The multi-billion dollar project would transfer more than 800,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska, but Biden vowed early on that he would scrap the pipeline, despite Canada’s backing and Alberta already investing billions into the project.

Asked what Canada is going to do to fight the pipeline project from being killed, Champagne said that the federal government will “make our case.”

“We'll remind our American partners that Canada is the best energy supplier, reliable to the United States… You have to look at the North American space and see who is the most reliable, stable, predictable energy supplier,” Champagne said, adding that Canada’s climate goals will also play a role.

With files from CTV News’ Graham Slaughter