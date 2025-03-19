ADVERTISEMENT

America Votes

‘A feeling of despair:’ Democratic donors grapple with messaging, midterm map and an emboldened Trump

By CNN

Published

In this combination image, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.