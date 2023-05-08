Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Airstrikes over southern Syria early Monday killed one of the country's most well-known drug dealers, an opposition war monitor and a pro-government radio station reported.
The rare attack came days after Jordan warned it would use force inside Syria to eliminate drug trafficking to its territories and from there to oil-rich Arab gulf nations.
The strikes also come a day after Arab governments reinstated Syria to the Arab League following the country's suspension for its crackdown on protests. As Arab governments gradually rekindle ties with Damascus, one of the key topics of discussion has been Syria's illicit drug industry, which has flourished during the ongoing conflict -- especially illegal amphetamine Captagon.
Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for President Bashar Assad, his Syrian associates, and allies. Damascus has denied the accusations.
The first strike hit a home in the Syrian village of Shuab in Sweida province near the Jordanian border, killing Merhi Ramthan, his wife and six children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The opposition war monitor and Sham FM reported another strike in the southern province of Daraa that hit a building. The Observatory said the building housed a drug factory.
Ahmad al-Masalmeh, an opposition activist who covers developments in southern Syria, also said that one strike killed Ramthan and his family in Sweida province while the other hit a facility in Daraa province used by Iran-backed groups to produce and store drugs before smuggling them to Jordan. He said the strikes occurred before dawn Monday, igniting a fire at the drug facility in Daraa province.
The pro-government radio station did not give any further details. There was no immediate comment from either Jordanian or Syrian authorities.
Activists and the war monitor said they believe Jordan is likely behind the airstrike, with the Captagon producer among the most-wanted by the Jordanian authorities for facilitating drug smuggling across the border with the backing of a small militia. They also say he is close with militias linked to Assad and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Last week, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned that his country will not stand idle if drug trafficking continues from Syria.
"We are not taking the threat of drug smuggling lightly," Safadi told CNN last week. "If we do not see effective measures to curb that threat, we will do what it takes to counter that threat, including taking military action inside Syria to eliminate this extremely dangerous threat."
"For us, it is a must that we end this crisis because we've suffered tremendously from its consequences," Safadi said.
Al-Masalameh, the opposition activist said: "The war planes were believed to be Jordanian following the threats by the foreign minister."
Jordan has frequently reported busting drug smuggling operations on its border with Syria, with its soldiers sometimes engaging in shootouts with drug cartels trying to break through from southern Syria. In recent years, Jordanian authorities have discovered millions of smuggled Captagon pills, many of which were sent to oil-rich gulf nations.
Both Syria and neighbouring Lebanon have become gateways for the drug to the Middle East, and particularly to the the Gulf.
In March, the U.S. and U.K. slapped sanctions on four Syrians and two Lebanese involved in manufacturing and trafficking Captagon.
The six include cousins of the Syrian president and well-known Lebanese drug kingpins. Weeks later, the European Union imposed sanctions on several Syrians, including members of Assad's family, blaming them for the production and trafficking of narcotics, notably Captagon.
--------
Associated Press writer Albert Aji contributed to this report from Damascus, Syria.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of Victory Day tributes
Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday's annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services in its largest cities amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
Canada
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
-
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
Here's how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
World
-
Police deploy in schools in Serbia as opposition plan march
Serbia's education minister submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, that left 17 people dead, and the country's government urged citizens to turn in all their unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence.
-
'A great treat': King Charles says thanks for coronation celebrations
King Charles III thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honour at Windsor Castle for a 'great treat' as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close on Monday.
-
Norway's aging king hospitalized with an infection
Norway's aging king, Harald V, has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.
-
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of Victory Day tributes
Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday's annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services in its largest cities amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.
-
Yoon, Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called for officials to map out specific steps to hasten security and economic co-operation with Japan following his weekend summit in Seoul with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
-
Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers
Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings in the U.S., an average of one mass killing a week. The total represents the highest number of mass-killing deaths this early in the year since at least 2006, an Associated Press data analysis shows.
Politics
-
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
-
'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
-
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
Health
-
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
-
Nuclear watchdog's worries grow over Ukraine plant safety
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog expressed growing anxiety about the safety of a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant near the front lines of fighting in Ukraine after the Moscow-installed governor of the area ordered the evacuation of the city where most plant staff live.
Entertainment
-
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on 'American Idol'
King Charles III made a cameo appearance on 'American Idol' after the royal coronation concert in his honour.
-
Set to host, U.K. taking Eurovision very seriously this year
There's nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.'s second-place position at last year's Eurovision Song Contest has helped kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023's edition -- taking place in Liverpool this week.
-
Folk haven Yorkville changed Gordon Lightfoot before its own ritzy transformation
The Gordon Lightfoot who first performed in Toronto's Yorkville, what's now one of Canada's ritziest neighbourhoods, is not the Gordon Lightfoot we know today.
Business
-
NEW
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies, bank stocks rise
Wall Street is holding relatively steady Monday coming off its worst week in nearly two months, as stocks of several beaten-down banks rally.
-
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada's $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Lifestyle
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
-
Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books. So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
Sports
-
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.
-
RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
-
Oakland Athletics' announcer suspended indefinitely after using racial slur
Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team's pre-game show prior to the A's road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday, an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.