Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat

An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the emergency landing was a “precautionary measure,” in a statement to CTVNews.ca.

“The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol,” the spokesperson said. “Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume”

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), flight AI127 made the emergency landing around 5:21 a.m.

All 211 passengers and crew members disembarked and were relocated to Iqaluit airport, the RCMP said in a statement on their website.

Air India also confirmed that other local airlines have faced multiple threats in recent days. “Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operation, all threats are taken seriously,” it added.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience experienced by customers and said it is cooperating with authorities to identify the individuals responsible for the threats, stating it may pursue legal action to recover any damages incurred.