Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Recent health scares by long-serving national politicians have turned whispered innuendo and quiet rumors into five-alarm fires raging on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Open questions about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fitness to serve have dogged him since he took the oath of office. Now as he gears up for re-election, his age could become a major impediment to ensuring a second term.
At 80 years old, he is the oldest U.S. president to ever serve in the White House. More recently, the health travails of lawmakers such as Republican Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein underscore the tenuous hold on power geriatric politicians maintain at a time of great political upheaval.
Ceding political power to the younger generation is perhaps one of the most magnanimous and gracious acts a leader can display. Knowing when to bow out and relinquish the levers of influence to new leaders can be seen as the ultimate power play.
The late Mary Parker Follett, a pioneer in the fields of organizational theory and organizational behavior once said, "The most essential work of the leader is to create more leaders."
Unfortunately, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation, brought on by age, is not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
In fact, some, like Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley has dug in. Recently elected to his 8th term in the U.S. Senate, the 89-year old has already served 43 years in the upper chamber. Grassley, who will turn 95 four months before his next term expires, will be among the oldest sitting senators in the chamber’s history.
From left: U.S. President Joe Biden on Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon); Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Mayfield, Ky., on Aug. 5, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP); Sen. Dianne Feinstein at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 14, 2023 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File); and Sen. Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
According to the Pew Research Center, the median age in the U.S. Senate is 65.3, up from 64.8. A stark contrast to the lower chamber, which is getting younger with a median age of nearly 58. In fact, an overwhelming majority of newly elected House lawmakers to the 118th Congress, have a median age of 46. Still, in a Washington that rewards the spoils based on seniority, it is the geriatric that wield enormous sway and clout. A potential youth movement in the House of Representatives is good news for Democrats but based on a similar study done back in 2019 by Pew, the top of the ticket could prove difficult.
The study found that nearly half (47 per cent) of Democrats preferred presidential candidates “…in their 50s.” This could be a major sticking point when trying to energize younger voters to get behind the candidacy of someone who will be the oldest U.S. president in history if elected.
Growing calls to step down
This truism played out as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, faced growing calls to step down earlier this year. A number of much younger challengers, unwilling to wait, announced they would be making a primary bid for her seat in 2024. This has forced the sitting Senator, once a giant in California politics, into an ignominious retirement. In another sign that older politicians' grip on power might be slipping, the 2016 and 2018 elections saw younger voters (narrowly) outnumber older voters at the ballot box.
The three younger generations – those ages 18 to 53 in 2018 – reported casting 62.2 million votes, compared with 60.1 million cast by Baby Boomers and older generations. The same pattern occurred in the 2016 presidential election.
Evidence shows Baby Boomers are aging out as younger generations are beginning to outpace older Americans in the voting booth. As this political shift continues to take hold, younger voters are showing greater affinity for younger politicians. It is no surprise that this year's surging candidate among GOP presidential hopefuls is millennial Vivek Ramaswamy.
The latest polling data indicates the 37-year old novice is outpacing more experienced candidates in the field, including former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.
Young voters came of age during Obama presidency
Many young voters came of age during the Barack Obama presidency. The first black president in American history,he took the oath of office at 48 years of age. Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X became conditioned to a more youthful presence in U.S. politics.
Gay marriage became the law of the land; electric vehicles the product du jour. Yet, just eight year later, the nation's highest court in the land reversed half a century of precedent, by ending a woman’s right to choose, led by a 73-year old Justice Samuel Alito. Such a ruling has been roundly criticized and opposed by a majority of voters according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll.
A younger electorate is emerging and it is clear they want power in the hands of a more youthful cadre of leaders. The Tennessee Three, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and New York Congressman Mike Lawler are representative of changing leadership in Washington and beyond. Moreover, as the old guard continues to grapple with the vestiges of growing old, new ideas and attitudes are entering the ideological space. Unclear, is if the old and new can co-exist. Charles Darwin once said: "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change."
As Washington’s political polarization becomes more crippling, perhaps the grip that wields political power is one not consumed with simply wielding power for generations but using that power to ensure the viability of future generations.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- is not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
Canada
-
WATCH
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, 30-40 mm of rain today
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, warning the capital could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, hail and strong wind gusts.
-
Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public: documents
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
-
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Italy investigates migrant boat disaster, with 41 feared dead. Four survivors tell a harrowing tale
Prosecutors in Sicily on Thursday investigated a capsizing that left 41 migrants missing in the Mediterranean Sea after they set out in a flimsy boat from Tunisia, the latest in a string of similar tragedies involving people who entrust themselves to smugglers to reach Italy's shores.
-
Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife
Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed a brief visit by his wife on Thursday at a high-security prison where the top opposition leader and national cricket hero is being held, his lawyer said.
-
Boat carrying Rohingya migrants capsizes in the Bay of Bengal, killing at least 17
A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 people dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said Thursday.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released draft regulations designed to clean Canada's electricity grid.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Amid suspected overdose deaths in N.L., advocates call for more access to naloxone
Harm-reduction advocates say an antidote to opioid overdoses should be more widely available across Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
-
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
More virtual lineups expected for tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto shows
Taylor Swift fans will have another chance today to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto next year.
-
Emmy Awards move to January, placing them firmly in Hollywood's awards season
The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new date -- one that places them squarely within Hollywood's awards season, for a change.
Business
-
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Canadian Tire sees cautious consumer spending drag down profits
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is reporting a drop in earnings and revenue as inflation tamps down consumer demand for discretionary goods.
Lifestyle
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
Sports
-
7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs
Police in northern Greece on Thursday detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe.
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.