A New York man's pet alligator was seized after 30 years. Now, he wants Albert back

Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
The owner of an alligator recently seized by conservation officers in New York is fighting for its return, saying the reptile he named Albert and has shared a home with for more than three decades is a gentle giant that's no danger to anyone.
Officers a week ago met Tony Cavallaro in the driveway of his suburban Buffalo home with a warrant, before sedating the 12-foot (3.6-meter), 750-pound (340-kilogram) alligator, taping his mouth and driving him away in a van.
Cavallaro’s license to keep Albert, who is 34 years old, had expired in 2021, the Department of Environmental Conservation said. But even if it had been renewed, Cavallaro had let other people pet the alligator, even get in the pool with him, providing grounds for the removal under the rules for keeping animals classified as dangerous, the department said.
Cavallaro, 64, sees Albert differently. His alligator was born and raised in captivity and has never showed signs of aggression toward people or other animals, he said. He recalled finding Albert curled up with his dog on the dog's bed when the alligator was smaller.
“He’s just a big baby,” Cavallaro said Tuesday, showing pictures of Albert gripping a stuffed alligator in its teeth and resting his chin on a stack of pillows.
Cavallaro has hired a lawyer in hopes of getting Albert back, and his efforts are being backed by his own neighbors as well as strangers across social media. An online petition has been signed by more than 120,000 people and fans have created “Free Albert” T-shirts and buttons.
A friend even penned a song for the cause: “Oh Albert, please come home,” the pal sings while strumming a guitar in a video posted to Facebook.
Cavallaro has lived with Albert for more than half of his life after buying the alligator at an Ohio reptile show when it was two months old and considers him an “emotional support animal.”
He spent US$120,000 on a custom addition to his house designed around Albert, complete with heated floors, a filtering indoor pond with a waterfall and spa jet, tropical plants and a bar.
Now it's hard to enter the space, Cavallaro said, gathering up the stack of Albert’s pillows he said had been tossed aside by the officers and returning them to the carpet where the alligator liked to lay.
“It’s so empty,” said Cavallaro, who wasn't told where the alligator was taken.
Cavallaro acknowledges that acquaintances and their children have also been up close and personal with Albert, posing for pictures and petting him, occasionally getting in the water. But he says Albert is so affectionate that he hurries to the side of the pool to greet Cavallaro’s 84-year-old mother when she visits. She used to watch Albert when Cavallaro went on vacation, he said.
“She would sit in his room with him and read with him laying his head on her foot,” he said.
The license became an issue following a change in regulations for possessing dangerous animals adopted by the Department of Environmental Conservation in 2020. After Cavallaro’s license expired in 2021, he failed to bring the holding area into compliance to ensure the alligator did not pose a danger to the public, the agency said.
Cavallaro said he unsuccessfully sought clarification to renew the license and believes he should have been grandfathered in to the old regulations.
Owning Albert is the culmination of a lifelong interest in reptiles, said Cavallaro, who has previously owned caimans, similar to an alligator, a monitor and a menagerie of lizards.
“It's just a fascination. I love these animals and learned a lot about them,” he said.
He disputes the DEC's claim that Albert has “numerous health-related issues, including blindness in both eyes and spinal complications.”
The alligator, who subsists on a diet of raw chicken and pork chops supplemented by vitamins, is under the care of a veterinarian, including for cataracts, but Cavallaro said he is not blind. He said there was nothing wrong with the alligator’s spine before it was carried away.
DEC officials declined to say where Albert is being kept. In a statement, the agency said only that he’s with “a licensed caretaker who will house and care for the animal until it can be properly transported for permanent care.”
It’s unknown how many alligators are kept as pets in the U.S., but wildlife officials periodically report being called to rescue abandoned reptiles from parks and creeks. Officials believe a lethargic 4-foot (1.2-meter) alligator found in Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn in February 2023 was likely an abandoned pet.
In Buffalo in 2014, animal control officers spent days trying to retrieve a caiman from a creek, eventually succeeding.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
The federal Liberal government has just tabled electoral reform legislation that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing "record increases and spending" for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the government.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing "record increases and spending" for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
Educators who were consulted on the Alberta government's draft K-6 social studies curriculum have penned an open letter expressing 'significant concerns' and disappointment that their feedback was 'largely ignored.'
The provincial government is facing a class-action lawsuit seeking $200 million in damages for the early termination of a basic income pilot project in three cities across Ontario.
Queen Camilla joked that her five-year old grandson, Prince Louis, was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
The owner of an alligator recently seized by conservation officers in New York is fighting for its return, saying the reptile he named Albert and has shared a home with for more than three decades is a gentle giant that's no danger to anyone.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Lawyers for Prince Harry and other claimants sought on Wednesday to amend their London lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers to allege the media magnate was personally involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
The consequences of a symbolic House of Commons vote Monday that called on Canada to cease future arms exports to Israel are still reverberating as Liberals face criticism from Israel -- and from within their own caucus.
The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the government.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Those who attended mom and babies programs at two downtown Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to cut interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
For all the stories of American families who’ve bid adieu to the United States to give their kids a different upbringing in France, decamped to Italy for a better lifestyle or made the move to Portugal to afford health care and retire on the cheap, there are plenty of Europeans who’ve crossed the pond and made America their home and say they’ll never return to the European continent to live again.
French luxury house Hermes HRMS.PA has been sued in California over claims it unlawfully allows only customers with 'sufficient purchase history' with the company to buy its famed Birkin handbags.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto are shedding light on the extent of the city's obligations to FIFA in hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, including tax breaks and a requirement that public transportation fares be free for ticket holders.
Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was 'extremely' aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body's president, the IOC said on Wednesday.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.