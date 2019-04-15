

CTVNews.ca Staff





Firefighters are fending off a major blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Gothic cathedral has stood in Paris for more than eight centuries, dating back to a time when the city had fewer than 100,000 people.

It now draws more than 30,000 visitor per day, or about 13 million per year.

French Novelist Victor Hugo once wrote that there “are surely few such wonderful pages in the book of Architecture as the façades of the Cathedral.”

“Every surface, every stone of this venerable pile, is a page of the history not only of the country, but of science and of art,” he added.

Here’s a look back at the eight centuries of history that makes “our lady” so iconic.

1163: The cornerstone of the cathedral is laid by Pope Alexander III on the site of a Roman temple to Jupiter.

1345: The cathedral is finally completed.

1431: Henry VI of England is crowned inside.

1455: Joan of Arc’s mother, Isabelle Romee, arrives at Notre Dame to appeal for her daughter at her trial.

1790s: The French Revolution causes major damage. Many of the heads of statues are removed.

1801: Napoleon rescues the cathedral from destruction. Three years later, he is crowned emperor inside.

1831: Victor Hugo releases “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” his famous novel set inside the cathedral.

2017: A charity appeals to donors for 150 milllion euros to restore and repair the cathedral.

Sources: Encyclopedia Britannica and Notre Dame Cathedral Paris