

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Archbishop of Toronto says the destruction today of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is both tragic and sad.

Thomas Cardinal Collins says the centuries-old church represents the presence of God and the spirit of the human heart.

He says a cathedral is meant to be a sign of beauty that leads to truth and goodness.

Collins also says the destruction has affected everyone in the world because of its history and magnificence.

The archbishop points out that this is the holiest time of the year for Christians.

As a result, he calls Monday's tragedy most poignant.