

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a sweet moment caught on camera, a father swings his young daughter around in the air just outside of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Not long after, the cathedral would be engulfed in flames as horrified Parisians and the international community looked on.

Determined to find a moment of happiness amidst a dark day for France, Brooke Windsor tweeted out a request for other users to help her find the happy duo, saying "Twitter if you have any magic, help [the father] find this.”

Twitter detectives jumped at the chance –the photo has been retweeted and liked thousands of times, with users from all over the world trying to connect the dots.