Twitter sleuths try to ID dad in heartwarming photo taken before Notre Dame fire
Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Diana Ayanna)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 10:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 11:08PM EDT
In a sweet moment caught on camera, a father swings his young daughter around in the air just outside of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Not long after, the cathedral would be engulfed in flames as horrified Parisians and the international community looked on.
Determined to find a moment of happiness amidst a dark day for France, Brooke Windsor tweeted out a request for other users to help her find the happy duo, saying "Twitter if you have any magic, help [the father] find this.”
Twitter detectives jumped at the chance –the photo has been retweeted and liked thousands of times, with users from all over the world trying to connect the dots.
