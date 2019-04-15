

CTVNews.ca Staff





The first photos shown of the interior of Notre Dame cathedral after a massive fire broke out Monday seem to show the central part intact, with the roof and vault taking the worst of the damage.

The pictures show smoke in the area round the altar, and a massive hole in the roof.

No official estimates of the damage have been released.

A large hole can be seen in the roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

A general view from the entrance of Notre Dame cathedral. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

Smoke is seen around the altar inside the cathedral. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)