Before the fire, major makeover was underway at Notre Dame
The religious statue representing St. Paul perched atop Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration, in Paris Thursday, April 11, 2019. The 16 greenish-gray copper statues, which represent the twelve apostles and four evangelists, are lowered by a 100 meter (105 yard) crane onto a truck to be taken for restoration in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 6:07PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 6:38PM EDT
As firefighters continue the battle to save the 800-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral, the Paris fire brigade has said that the fire is ‘potentially linked’ to the €6 million (about CAD$9 million) renovation on the church’s iconic spire and its 250 tons of lead.
Last week, the apostle statues that surrounded the spire were removed to be sent to the southwest of France for repairs, as part of the major overhaul planned for the landmark by the French state, the Catholic Church and charity groups.
The Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris foundation was incorporated in 2016 to assist the French state and the Church in raising the millions of Euros needed to fund the extensive renovations.
According to their page on the Notre Dame Cathedral's website, the most obvious repairs were needed to the spire and 12 apostle statues, aging stonework threatening the stability of the whole building, decorative stonework (such as pinnacles and gargoyles) in disrepair, and extensive water damage that had accrued over the decades.
The spire collapsed in Monday’s blaze, but firefighters were hopeful that they could save Notre Dame’s two front-facing towers.
The façade of the cathedral was scrubbed down over a decade ending in the 2000s, and over the years stained glass windows and bells have been replaced, but the true extent of the structural damage has only been made clear in recent years – with references to the building’s impressive history of damage and repair that have contributed to its current state.
The cathedral received the first of its major overhauls in the 19th century, when architects redid the iconic spire and added the flying buttresses, partially in response to neglect and damage caused by French revolutionaries.
Victor Hugo, the famous French novelist and poet, mentioned the state of the cathedral in his 1831 novel “Notre-Dame of Paris,” writing; “one cannot but regret, cannot but feel indignant at the innumerable degradations and mutilations inflicted on the venerable pile, both by the action of time and the hand of man.”
The Ministry of Culture summarized the needed repairs in a 2014 audit and estimated the cost to be €150 million, with the French state funding €2 million annually in upkeep.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'Everything is burning': Fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
- Trump offers unsolicited advice on fighting Notre Dame fire
- U.S. Justice Department expects to release Mueller's Russia report Thursday
- A look at the history of Notre Dame Cathedral
- 6 appear in court on charges they sent mosque attack images