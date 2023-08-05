A Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital; the suspect is later killed in hotel shootout

This image from video by WFTV shows emergency vehicles near the site of a shooting that critically injured two police officers on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (WFTV via AP) This image from video by WFTV shows emergency vehicles near the site of a shooting that critically injured two police officers on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (WFTV via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social