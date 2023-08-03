A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam
People seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometres) -- an 8-hour flight -- away.
The ruling handed down Tuesday by a unanimous three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could make it even more difficult for pregnant people to access abortions on the remote island where 85 per cent of residents are Catholic and about 1 in 5 live below the poverty line. The last doctor to provide abortions in Guam retired in 2018, leaving people seeking the procedure without local options.
That changed in 2021 when a lower court partially lifted the territory's in-person consultation requirement and said two Guam-licensed physicians in Hawaii could provide medication abortions via telemedicine to people in Guam.
The appellate court panel reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying Guam can enact the laws it thinks are best, even if others find them unwise.
"Guam has legitimate interests in requiring an in-person consultation: the consultation can underscore the medical and moral gravity of an abortion and encourage a robust exchange of information," wrote Judge Kenneth K. Lee.
Lee was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 along with fellow panel member Judge Daniel P. Collins. The third member of the panel, Judge Carlos T. Bea, was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2003.
Abortion rights advocates contend having no doctors able to provide abortions on the island creates a significant challenge to people seeking care. The court ruled other doctors there could conduct the in-person consultations even if they do not want to personally perform abortions themselves. It's not clear if any physicians in Guam are willing to take on that role.
"We are deeply disappointed that the court is permitting medically unnecessary government mandates to once again be enforced," said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, the deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project. "Today's decision imposes unnecessary obstacles on people seeking abortion in Guam, but make no mistake, abortion remains legal in Guam and we will continue to do everything in our power to make sure it stays both legal and accessible."
Guam currently allows abortions in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy -- or in the first 26 weeks in the case of rape or incest, grave fetal defects or serious risks to the pregnant person's life or health.
A 2012 Guam law required an in-person consultation 24 hours before an abortion. Two years ago, Hawaii-based Drs. Shandhini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro sued over the law, saying they wanted to provide medication abortions to Guam residents via telemedicine. They argued that there was no rational government interest for the law and that it placed an undue burden on abortion-seeking patients. The lower court ruled in their favor in 2021, waiving the requirement and making it easier for abortion-seeking residents to find care.
In Tuesday's ruling, the appellate court said Guam can require an in-person consultation requirement because it has a "legitimate governmental interest of safeguarding fetal life."
The appellate panel also suggested people might be more likely to be talked out of abortions during in-person consultations.
"In the more solemn context of a face-to-face meeting--unlike a Zoom call--a pregnant woman may decide against an abortion after having a candid conversation at the clinic about the gestational age of her fetus and concluding that the fetus represents human life," Lee wrote for the panel.
Vanessa L. Williams, a Guam attorney who represents the doctors, said there is no health benefit to preventing telemedicine visits for abortions.
"A person's health should guide important medical decisions throughout pregnancy," Williams said, "not politics."
Another abortion-related lawsuit is still making its way through the courts: Attorney General Douglas Moylan is fighting in court to reinstate a 1990 law that made it a felony for a doctor to perform abortions except to save a woman's life or prevent grave danger to her health. The U.S. District Court on Guam blocked it from being enforced in 1992, citing Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide. It was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022.
A federal court in Guam denied Moylan's reinstatement request in March of this year, but Moylan has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
------
Boone reported from Boise, Idaho. Komenda reported from Tacoma, Washington.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Canada
-
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
As crime increases across Canada, New Brunswick sole province where rates drop
New Brunswick was the only province in Canada to record fewer police-reported crimes in 2022 compared with the prior year, data from Statistics Canada show.
-
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
World
-
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
-
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to die in America's deadliest antisemitic attack
The man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
-
A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam
People seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometres) -- an 8-hour flight -- away.
-
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ advocates sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
A group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a new Texas law that expands what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, arguing it is meant to target drag shows and could also criminalize ballet and even cheerleading.
-
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded in the country's second mass stabbing in a month.
-
Pope gets an electrifying World Youth Day welcome and urges fighting for economic justice, climate
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal's capital Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.
Politics
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Entertainment
-
How a 'Magic: The Gathering' player from Toronto sold an ultra-rare card to Post Malone
Before finding an ultra-rare trading card and selling it to superstar Post Malone for over two million dollars, Brook Trafton was working a retail job in Toronto.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
Business
-
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Airbnb forecasts revenue above estimates on rebound in international travel
Airbnb forecasts third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, but industry fears of softening U.S. domestic demand have sent the vacation rental firm's shares down 4.2 per cent in after-hours trading.
Lifestyle
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
Sports
-
WATCH
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
-
Germany's exit at the Women's World Cup caps wild finale to the group stage as upsets continue
In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women's World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.
-
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage
There have been plenty of elite athletes who have also juggled parenthood, but the level of support the mothers are receiving while on the job at the Women's World Cup is improving.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.