A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes greater Los Angeles. No reports of significant damage

Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries.
The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along the shore or scattered in the ridges and canyons. The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometres), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was felt from the Malibu coast north to Bakersfield, south to San Diego and east to downtown Los Angeles. Some people said they felt the quake as a jolt, while others described more of a swaying motion.
Anthony Valdez, an associate at the Surfing Cowboys store in Malibu, said it shook long and hard enough that he wondered if it was going to grow to become a big one. So he hurried out to the street.
"I work in a shop with surfboards hanging from the ceiling, so I'm not going to go out from a surfboard bonking me on top of my head. I'd rather run out," he said.
The quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude shock that hit Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, seismologist Lucy Jones said.
Jones said the magnitude of the quake was not of a severity that would cause expectations of damage.
"It's sort of run-of-the-mill for earthquake country," Jones said.
About 91,000 people got alerts from the MyShake app, according to Calfornia's Office of Emergency Services.
Elizabeth Ackerman was working from home in her family's apartment in the San Fernando Valley when the quake hit.
The communications specialist was doing some magazine editing when she felt "a sharp shock, like the jolt of a roller coaster car at the beginning of a ride," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The couch felt like it moved under her, she told The Associated Press in a phone interview, as the window blinds shook and a birthday banner for her 14-year-old son swung on the wall. She dove under her dining table just in case the shaking continued.
At Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu, Anthony Benavidez said everyone froze for a few seconds when the ground started moving.
"It was a good shake," he said. "It wasn't super bad. We just were making sure nothing fell off the shelves."
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that no tsunami was triggered.
Friday is the 53rd anniversary of Southern California's 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle at the Enhanced Games.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
To thunderous applause, Rio de Janeiro's mayor coronated King Momo on Friday, marking the beginning of the symbolic Carnival monarch's five-day reign over the revelry.
The U.S. Senate is plodding past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia, working through the weekend on a US$95.3 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies that could be President Joe Biden's last chance for now to deliver substantial American support.
A central Ohio city agreed this week to a settlement with a former K-9 officer and a truck driver involved in an attack last year, video of which garnered national attention and raised questions about the use of dogs to apprehend suspects.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Indigenous communities and leaders across the country cheered Friday as the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the federal government's child welfare law, affirming that First Nations, Metis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Many viewers were sad when 'The Office' went off the air after nine seasons in 2013, and now one of the actors on the finale is sharing how unhappy things were filming it.
A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
These three fans, all in their 80s, go to every Super Bowl.
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
