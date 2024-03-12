World

    • A 3-storey building collapses in central Pakistan, killing 9 people and injuring 2 others

    Rescue workers search for survivors through the rubble of a collapsed residential building, in Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Rescue 1122 Emergency Department via AP) Rescue workers search for survivors through the rubble of a collapsed residential building, in Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Rescue 1122 Emergency Department via AP)
    MULTAN, Pakistan -

    A three-storey residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring at least two others, authorities said.

    The collapse took place in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, and the rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, injuring several people there, said senior government official Rizwan Qadeer.

    He said the dead included four members from one family. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

    Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many houses are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are often ignored to cut costs.

    In June 2020, an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city, killed 22 people.

