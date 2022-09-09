96-round gun salute honours the late Queen Elizabeth II

Ninety-six rounds of artillery were fired on Friday at saluting stations in London and across the U.K. to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

From the Tower of London to Edinburgh Castle and elsewhere, the Death Gun Salute began at 1 p.m. U.K. time. One round was fired every ten seconds, each representing a year in the late monarch’s life.

Watch the video as The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, Honourable Artillery Company and other members of the military, dressed in ceremonial attire, fire loud blanks, each one sending a cloud of white smoke into the air.