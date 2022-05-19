911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
"Termination will be sought" for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
An assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Market, where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman Saturday, told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.
The store employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering -- then hung up. The employee said she had to call her boyfriend and tell him to dial 911 and report the shooting.
Anderson said it's unclear who hung up on whom.
A message was left with the union that represents Buffalo's 911 dispatchers.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have started their journey to Canada's North, where they are scheduled to speak with First Nations chiefs as the final day of the royal visit focuses on Indigenous issues and climate change.
Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast
Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.
Camille Vasquez takes centre stage in Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial
The spotlight in a Virginia courtroom has turned to attorney Camille Vasquez this week.
Canada
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Manitoba parents want changes to allow traditional Indigenous names on birth certificates
A new bill brought forward by Manitoba’s NDP would allow parents to give their children traditional Indigenous names.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have started their journey to Canada's North, where they are scheduled to speak with First Nations chiefs as the final day of the royal visit focuses on Indigenous issues and climate change.
World
-
'The world is falling apart, too many countries are falling apart,' new report warns
In a world beset by conflicts and natural disasters, the number of people who fled their homes and sought shelter within their own countries hit a record high of close to 60 million by the end of last year, according to new data.
-
Biden has eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan
President Joe Biden departs on a six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aiming to build rapport with the two nations' leaders while also sending an unmistakable message to China: Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific.
-
U.K. police conclude probe into Johnson's 'partygate' scandal
Britain's Metropolitan Police says it has concluded its investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations at British government offices, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence, and has issued a total of 126 fines.
-
Scandal-hit former king returning to Spain after 2 years
Spain’s former king is set to return to the country Thursday for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals.
-
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
-
Indian court convicts Kashmiri rebel leader of terrorism
An Indian court on Thursday convicted a top Kashmiri separatist leader in a terrorism-related case that carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment.
Politics
-
Kenney pushed out for not being 'extreme enough' troubling trend: Boissonnault
A Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta says Jason Kenney is the latest conservative leader to be pushed out by party supporters for not being "extreme enough."
-
Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast
Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Health
-
Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
-
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
-
CDC's independent vaccine advisers will meet to discuss COVID-19 boosters for kids
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Thursday to discuss updates on COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness for children ages 5-11 years, CDC guidance on boosters for that age group and the framework for that booster dose.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized
Google's Russian subsidiary plans to file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors, but free services including search and YouTube will keep operating, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp's jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends
The trial for Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard returned to the themes of Depp's jealousy and substance abuse Thursday.
-
Harry Styles thanks fans for reuniting him with lost ring
The musician thanked fans on Wednesday for reuniting him with a beloved accessory that went missing during his second weekend of headlining Coachella last month.
-
Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans to take control of her image
Former 'Baywatch' star Carmen Electra has entered the world of OnlyFans, saying it was a 'no brainer' for her to join the subscription service that's known for its adult content.
Business
-
McDonald's era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
McDonald's is selling all of its restaurants in Russia 30 years after the burger chain became a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions between the United States and Soviet Union.
-
Indonesia lifts ban on cooking oil export as supply improves
Indonesia said Thursday it will lift a monthlong ban on palm oil export, citing improvements in the supply and domestic price of bulk cooking oil.
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Lifestyle
-
Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?
She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday.
-
You don’t always have to be fair with your kids, parenting expert says
Being a parent can be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure that all your kids are treated equitably. However, one parenting expert believes it can actually be better to introduce unfairness to the kids in your life.
-
Pugs no longer considered a 'typical dog' due to health risks, study finds
A new study has found that pugs face such serious respiratory ailments that they can no longer be considered as 'a typical dog' from a health perspective.
Sports
-
Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff series
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their NHL playoff series.
-
CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreement
The second strike in CFL history is over. The CFL confirmed Wednesday night that it and the CFL Players' Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.
-
U.S. soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
Autos
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.