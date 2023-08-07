8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say

A man lays down flowers where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) A man lays down flowers where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social