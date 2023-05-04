8 people die in overnight fire in Czech city of Brno

Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP) Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social