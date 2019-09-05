A six-year-old boy in South Carolina who had been saving money for a birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort instead used it to serve food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Jermaine Bell of Allendale, S.C. is turning seven next week and used the money he had been saving to buy hotdogs, chips and water bottles for people that have been displaced by the tropical cyclone.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give," Jermaine told Georgia-based ABC affiliate WJBF. "The people that are travelling to go to other places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they're going to stay at.”

Mandatory evacuations are currently in place for eight counties in coastal South Carolina, though Allendale is not under any evacuation notice. On Tuesday, state officials said nearly 250,000 people had evacuated.

To help out some of these people, Jermaine set up a stand on the side of the highway to pass out the food and offer support.

"He actually even prayed for a family while they were here,” said Jermaine’s grandmother Aretha Grant. “That was really tear dropping."

In total, Jermaine served food for about 100 evacuees.

Jermaine will likely still get to have a birthday party at Disney World, as representatives at the theme park have expressed an interest in making it happen. He wants a Lion King-themed party at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall along the coast of North Carolina overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning as the storm slowly weakens.