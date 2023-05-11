5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage

Tiles are scattered after an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, on May 11, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP) Tiles are scattered after an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, on May 11, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?

The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.

The 5 headlines you should read this morning

The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social