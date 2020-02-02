TORONTO -- Another large shipment of illicit items has been halted and seized at a border crossing between Ontario and Minnesota.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that 42,390 "pieces of drug paraphernalia" were picked up on Jan. 10.

The bongs and other items were allegedly found inside a rail container that was crossing from Fort Frances, Ont. to International Falls, Minn. while en route to Ranier, Minn. – a city with 145 residents.

The items had an approximate resale value of more than US$450,000, the border agency said.

Another rail container stopped at the same crossing last November allegedly contained nearly 20,000 counterfeit smartwatches.