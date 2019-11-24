19,752 allegedly counterfeit smartwatches seized at Canada-U.S. border
U.S. border officials say a rail container on a train crossing into International Falls, Minn. from Fort Frances, Ont. contained nearly 20,000 counterfeit smart watchers. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TORONTO – A train entering the U.S. from Canada was carrying nearly 20,000 counterfeit smartwatches, border officials say.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that the smartwatches were in a rail container that was intercepted while crossing into International Falls, Minn. from Fort Frances, Ont.
The alleged 19,752 counterfeit smartwatches carried the Jamsonic brand name. According to the border authority, they would have sold at the retail level for US$30 each, or nearly US$600,000 in total.
In 2018, U.S. Customers and Border Protection reported seizing nearly 34,000 separate shipments of counterfeit goods with total retail value of almost US$1.4 billion.
