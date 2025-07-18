ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg mayor wants province to speed up homelessness strategy

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Mayor Scott Gillingham is frustrated about the slow speed of the province’s homelessness strategy to get people out of encampments.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.