ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Humane Society opens pop-up shelter to help pets of evacuees

By Kayla Rosen

Published

CTV's Ainsley McPhail learns about a brand new temporary shelter set up for wildfire evacuees' pets


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.