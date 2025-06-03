ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

What Manitoba wildfire evacuees should know about insurance coverage

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Maralee speaks with Aaron Sutherland from the Insurance Bureau of Canada about the options wildfire evacuees have from insurance companies.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.