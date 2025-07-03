ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

The Winnipeg group helping people create friendships

By Danton Unger

Published

CTV’s Danton Unger has more on a survey showing a decline in adult friendships, and how one group is trying to buck the trend.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.