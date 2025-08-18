ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Roughly 1,000 residents from Snow Lake, Man., set to return home after evacuation

By The Canadian Press

Published

The northern Manitoba town of Snow Lake has been given the go-ahead to return home later this week after being displaced due to wildfires. Trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.