ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

RCMP union says Manitoba, Saskatchewan face severe staffing stresses

By The Canadian Press

Published

The union representing front-line Mounties says it has not seen an internal RCMP memo calling for emergency officer transfers to Manitoba and Saskatchewan, but says the two provinces are under severe workload stress. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.