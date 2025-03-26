ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Police identify fourth victim of Jeremy Skibicki, believe her remains to be at Winnipeg landfill

By Katherine Dow

Published

Winnipeg police give an update on Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as "Buffalo Woman", an unknown victim of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. Watch LIVE here.


















